UI Men's Basketball vs. Penn State

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Penn State Nittany Lions during an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Players and staff from the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team were also recognized during the game.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15), guard Andres Feliz (10), guard Trent Frazier (1) and guard Aaron Jordan (23) watch as teammate Ayo Dosunmu shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) drives to the basket under pressure from Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) around a block from teammate Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) shoots under pressure from Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) winces in pain as he sits down on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) talk between plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois basketball player Malcolm Hill watches from courtside seats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots against Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) gets sprayed with the fog machine as the team comes back to the court for the start of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fans in the Orange Krush react to a call after seeing the replay on the video board during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fans in the Orange Krush react to an official as he runs across the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) shoots against the defense of Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois players from the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team, Kendall Gill, left, and Nick Anderson, wait to sign autographs for fans on the court after an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois player Nick Anderson, from the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team, jokes with a fan while signing autographs on the court after an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois player Marcus Liberty, from the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team, signs an autograph for a fan on the court after an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois player Nick Anderson, from the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team, gets a fist bump from 4-year-old Vince Emkes, of Savoy, during a meet and greet session for fans on the court after an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Derron Thomas, brother of former Illinois basketball player Deon Thomas, holds a handful of Flyin' Illini bobbleheads during a meet and greet session for fans on the court after an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) eyes a rebound against Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) and guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) runs into Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) while defending against guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots over the reach of Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and center Adonis De La Rosa (12) fight for a rebound against Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) drives to the basket under pressure from Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) and guard Myles Dread (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and guard Trent Frazier (1) defend against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots past the defense of Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) reacts after scoring against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) reaches for a loose ball against Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) and forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) defends against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) shoots over Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois players and staff members gather around former Head Coach Lou Henson and his wife, Mary, as the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team are recognized during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois players and staff members gather around former Head Coach Lou Henson and his wife, Mary, as the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team are recognized during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois players and staff members gather around former Head Coach Lou Henson and his wife, Mary, as the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team are recognized during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) looks for an open pass under pressure from Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24), guard Rasir Bolton (13) and forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois player Kenny Battle waves to the crowd as players and staff from the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team are introduced during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Former Illinois coach Lou Henson and his wife, Mary, wave to the crowd as players and staff from the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini team are introduced during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Illinois and Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois cheerleaders perform on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) reacts after a foul call against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) walks to the bench after being charged with a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) shoots against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) defends against Penn State guard Josh Reaves (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and guard Andres Feliz (10) defend against Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers calls out from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) drives to the basket against Penn State forward John Harrar (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) reaches for the tipoff against Penn State forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) defends against Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) shoots between the defense of Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15), guard Aaron Jordan (23) and guard Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) passes a rebounded ball away from Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) shoots past the defense of Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0), guard Andres Feliz (10) and center Adonis De La Rosa (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) passes the ball away from Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) fouls Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and guard Trent Frazier (1) defend against Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) defends against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) protects the ball from the defense of Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) takes a charge under the basket from Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) moves then all under pressure from Penn State guard Myreon Jones (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) passes the ball to guard Da'Monte Williams (20) under pressure from Penn State guard Myreon Jones (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) passes the ball away from the defense of Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and guard Andres Feliz (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) defend against a shot under the basket from Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) and guard Da'Monte Williams (20) box out for a rebound against Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
