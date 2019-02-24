The Illini Hockey club team plays in a match against Minot State University at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Stephen Quinn (7) and Minot State's Eric Bollefer (51) chase the puck in the second period of a match at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Jon Moskaluk (17) moves the puck in the second period of a match against Minot State University at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Hockey sticks are seen outside of the Illini Hockey Club's locker room ahead of a match against the Minot State University Beavers at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
XXX, XXX and XXX prepare before a match against the Minot State University Beavers in the team's locker room at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illini Hockey Club Head Coach Nick Fabbrini talks to the team in the Ice Arena locker room Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, before a match against the Minot State University Beavers on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illini Hockey Club Head Coach Nick Fabbrini draws on the dry erase board on the door in the Ice Arena locker room while talking with his team Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, before a match against the Minot State University Beavers on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Minot State's Kyle Lipinski (59) checks Jack Healy (19) into the glass in the first period of a match at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illini Hockey Club teammates watch from the bench during the second period of a match against Minot State University at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
XXX tapes a hockey stick in the team's locker room ahead of a match against the Minot State University Beavers at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An Illini Hockey Club player prepares his hockey stick in the team's locker room ahead of a match against the Minot State University Beavers at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illini Hockey Club Head Coach Nick Fabbrini talks to the team in the Ice Arena locker room Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, before a match against the Minot State University Beavers on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An Illini Hockey Club jersey is seen in the Ice Arena locker room Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, before a match against the Minot State University Beavers on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Drew Richter (10), chases down the puck against Minot State's Eric Bollefer (51) at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Jon Moskaluk (17) moves the puck down the ice in the first period of a match against Minot State University at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Michael Lenzi (21) pushes against Minot State's Blake Fournier (12) in the first period of a match at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Joe Nolan (27) sends the puck flying in the first period of a match against Minot State University at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Players switch in and out between plays in the first period of a match against Minot State University at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Tyler Opilka (22) controls the puck under pressure from Minot State's Shain Scheschuk (61) in the second period of a match at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Drew Richter (10) tries to take the puck from Minot State's Justin Metcalf (11) in the second period of a match at the Ice Arena Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
