The Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
Members of the band, Elsinore, covered The Smiths for a packed audience at the Great Cover Up.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
Jen Province and Cara Maurizi arrive to The Great Cover Up at The City Center in Champaign. The annual event has been raising funds for local charities for 28 years. This years recipients were CU One-to-One Mentoring Program, the Matthew C. Farrell Memorial (scholarship) Fund, and Girls Rock! C-U.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
Linda Evans, Rob Parker (center), and their son, Parker Evans at The Great Cover Up.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
The Great Cover Up organizers, Mike Ingram (left) and Ward Gollings take a moment in their busy evening for a photo. Gollings has organized the event for all of its 28 years and Ingram has been working with it for 17 years. The annual fundraiser for local charities runs for 5 nights over two weekends, this year supporting CU One-to-One Mentoring Program, the Matthew C. Farrell Memorial (scholarship) Fund, and Girls Rock! C-U.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
From the left are Grey Sherwin, Jillian Little, and Katelyn McBride enjoying the wide variety of bands at The Great Cover Up.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
The Band Slick Lisp takes the stage covering Robert Palmer for The Great Cover Up at The City Center. Local bands select a band to cover and practice for weeks before the event.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
Betsy and Robby McLemore at The Great Cover Up at The City Center in Champaign.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
Wyatt and Ashley Muse at The Great Cover Up.
Wyatt and Ashley Muse at The Great Cover Up.
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
The band SPRK covers Post Malone for an enthusiastic crowd at the 28th Annual Great Cover Up.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
V.V. Lightbody provided a solo performance covering Carole King at The Great Cover Up. This was the 28th year for the event which supported CU One-to-One Mentoring Program, the Matthew C. Farrell Memorial (scholarship) Fund, and Girls Rock! C-U. The organizers select different community organizations to support each year.
On The Town: Great Cover Up 2019
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Great Cover Up event in Champaign at the City Center on February 15, 2019
Kayla Brown and her band, We The Animals, covered Steve Winwood during The Great Cover Up.
