Champaign City Council and mayoral candidates at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign City Council candidates at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. From left- Mike La Due, Jon Paul Youakim, Matt Gladney, AJ Christensen, Kenton Elmore, Pattsi Petri, Will Kyles and Tom Bruno,
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tom Bruno at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
AJ Christensen at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kenton Elmore at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Matthew Gladney at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Will Kyles at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mike La Due at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Pattsi Petri at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jon Paul Youakim at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Incumbant Champaign mayor Deb Feinen right, and Azark Cobbs before the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Azark Cobbs listens to Deb Feinen speak at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Deb Feinen listens to Azark Cobbs speak at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Azark Cobbs speaks during the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Deb Feinen speaks during the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Deb Feinen right, and Azark Cobbs during the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Incumbent Urbana school board member Paul Poulosky, left, and his sub-district 6 opponent, Felipe Menanteau, pose for a photo before their candidate forum Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Champaign City Building.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Candidates for four seats on the Champaign school board are shown before their forum Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Champaign City Building. From left are challengers Elizabeth Sotiropoulos, Jennifer Enoch, Michael Foellmer; incumbents Kathy Shannon and Amy Armstrong; challenger Lee McDonald; and incumbent board President Chris Kloeppel.
-
Champaign Election Forums 2019
Incumbent Parkland College Board of Trustees members Bianca Green, left, and Johnathan Westfield, right, and challenger Douglas Jones pose for a photo before their candidate forum Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Champaign City Building. The three candidates are running for two seats on the board.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.