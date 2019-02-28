Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, March 1, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Champaign Election Forums 2019
| Subscribe

Champaign Election Forums 2019

Thu, 02/28/2019 - 8:42pm | Robin Scholz

Champaign City Council and mayoral candidates at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. 

Sections (2):News, Local
-