Champaign City Council and mayoral candidates participated in forums Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Champaign City Building.
Election 2019: Champaign government candidate forums
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Incumbant Champaign mayor Deb Feinen right, and Azark Cobbs before the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Champaign City Council candidates at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. From left- Mike La Due, Jon Paul Youakim, Matt Gladney, AJ Christensen, Kenton Elmore, Pattsi Petri, Will Kyles and Tom Bruno,
Tom Bruno at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
AJ Christensen at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Kenton Elmore at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Matthew Gladney at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Will Kyles at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Mike La Due at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Pattsi Petri at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Jon Paul Youakim at the Champaign City Council election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Azark Cobbs listens to Deb Feinen speak at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Deb Feinen listens to Azark Cobbs speak at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Azark Cobbs speaks during the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. at the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Deb Feinen speaks during the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
Deb Feinen right, and Azark Cobbs during the mayoral portion of the election Forum at the City Building in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
