The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time opens in the Colwell Playhouse of Krannert Center on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward and Siobhan played by Katelynn Shennett during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Siobhan played by Katelynn Shennett looks on as Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward gets his university test results during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Judy played by Charence Higgins looks on as Ed played by Nathan Ramsey brings Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward a puppy during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward finds letters from his mother hidden by his father during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Judy played by Charence Higgins, Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward, Ed played by Nathan Ramsey and Siobhan played by Katelynn Shennett during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward finds where his father hid his "book" during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward responds to a outreach by his father Ed played by Nathan Ramsey during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward talks with Voice 6 played by Brittney McHugh during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward in a crowd during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward breaks down as he reads letters from his mother Judy played by Charence Higgins and Siobhan played by Katelynn Shennett listens during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
-
Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Christopher played by Leojae? Payton-Steward at school with Siobhan played by Katelynn Shennett during a rehearsal ofThe Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
