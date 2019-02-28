Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Theatre: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Thu, 02/28/2019 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time opens in the Colwell Playhouse of Krannert Center on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

