On The Town: Urbana Parks Foundation Celebration

The Urbana Parks Foundation Youth Scholarship Program Celebration event at the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center on February 16, 2019
-
Telisa Byndum (left) with her daughter and Urbana Parks Foundation scholarship recipient Valeeyah Byndum at the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center.
-
Jun Shan with his daughter and scholarship recipient Sara Shan at the Urbana Parks Foundation Scholarship Celebration.
-
Joy Sanchez (left) with her daughter Isabella (center) and son Daniel at the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center during the Urbana Parks Foundation Youth Scholarship Program Celebration. Daniel and Isabella are both scholarship recipients.
-
Urbana Parks Foundation scholarship recipient, Meyiah Lollar, enjoys playing in the pool during the organizations Scholarship Celebration at the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center.
-
Sofia Marquez jumps from the diving board at the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center during the Urbana Parks Foundation Scholarship Celebration.
-
Friends Mallory Borden (left) and Cecelia Marquez enjoy some after swim fun at the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center.
-
Kennedy Borden jumps from the diving board at the Urbana Indoor Aquatics Center during the Urbana Parks Foundation Scholarship Celebration.
-
From the left are Urbana Parks Foundation Board members Megan Puzey, Sarah Nemeth, board president Fred Delcomyn, Nancy Schrumpf, Urbana Park District Board of Commissioners member and Foundation Board liaison Roger Digges, and Foundation board member Jake Wolf.
