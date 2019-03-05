Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys 2A Super Sectional: GCMS vs. Pleasant Plains
Tue, 03/05/2019 - 2:27pm | Robin Scholz

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at UIS on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. GCMS won 52-37.

