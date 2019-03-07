UI Men's Basketball vs. Indiana 2019

Illinois vs. Indiana in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Indiana's guard Romeo Langford (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
UI AD and Rod Cardinal as Cardinal was honored before the game their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Indiana's forward Juwan Morgan (13) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and Indiana's guard Romeo Langford (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Indiana's guard Devonte Green (11) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) and Indiana's guard Rob Phinisee (10) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Indiana's guard Romeo Langford (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Indiana's guard Rob Phinisee (10) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Indiana's guard Romeo Langford (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) reacts to scoring 3 during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
The Orange Krush seniors surround the court at half during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Indiana's forward Juwan Morgan (13) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood before their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Indiana's guard Rob Phinisee (10) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) shoots a 3 during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Indiana's guard Rob Phinisee (10) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) crashes into Indiana's forward De'Ron Davis (20) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) catches his breath before shooting free throws during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and Indiana's guard Devonte Green (11) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Indiana's guard Romeo Langford (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
/ui11 and Indiana's forward Juwan Morgan (13) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) introduced at senior night before their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and Indiana's forward Juwan Morgan (13) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois center Samba Kane (34), Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Indiana's guard Devonte Green (11) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois center Samba Kane (34) and Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) and Indiana's forward Justin Smith (3) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) is fouled by Indiana's guard Romeo Langford (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) waves to the audience a he leaves the game for the final time during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) hugs Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) as Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) waits during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
A band player kisses the I in the middle of the court following their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) gets a hug on his way out of the arena following their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Drew Cayce (3) at senior night before their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) and Illinois guard Drew Cayce (3) at senior night before their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) introduced at senior night before their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) introduced at senior night before their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Orange Krush during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Orange Krush during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Indiana's forward Justin Smith (3) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
-
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2)and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Indiana's forward Juwan Morgan (13) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
