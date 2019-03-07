Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, March 7, 2019 83 Today's Paper

UI Men's Basketball vs. Indiana 2019
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Indiana 2019

Thu, 03/07/2019 - 2:20pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois vs. Indiana in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

-