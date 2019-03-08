Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys 2A Semifinal: GCMS vs. Nashville
HS Boys 2A Semifinal: GCMS vs. Nashville

Fri, 03/08/2019 - 6:43pm | Stephen Haas

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons take on the Nashville Hornets in the IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City lost the game 47-45.

