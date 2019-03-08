The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons take on the Nashville Hornets in the IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City lost the game 47-45.
HS Boys 2A Semifinal: GCMS vs. Nashville
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Connor Birky (11) is fouled by Nashville guard Kelton Harre (10) while trying to shoot during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Ben Freehill (4) reaches for a rebound against Nashville guard Tristen Hercules (3) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Bryce Barnes (21) and forward Ryland Holt (3) team up to defend against Nashville guard Bryson Bultman (11) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley forward Lane Short (12) defends against Nashville guard Bryson Bultman (11) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Ryan Tompkins watches from the bench during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game against Nashville at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Bryce Barnes (21) defends against Nashville center Tanner Bergmann (42) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Fergie, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley mascot, walks onto the court before the start of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game against Nashville at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley players warm up on the court before the start of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game against Nashville at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans cheer for their team during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game against Nashville at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates try to get open for an inbound pass from guard Ben Freehill (4) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley forward Ryland Holt (3) and guard Ben Freehill (4) dive for a loose ball against Nashville guard Bryson Bultman (11) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley cheerleaders cheer from the baseline during a timeout in the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game against Nashville at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates give each other fist bumps after a 47-45 loss to Nashville in an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Hoopeston Area's Graham Eighner competes in the 3-point shootout before the start of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Connor Birky (11) looks for room against Nashville guard Kelton Harre (10) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley teammates celebrate on the bench after a 3-point shot against Nashville during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Ben Freehill (4) shoots over the reach of Nashville guard Tristen Hercules (3) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Connor Birky (11) shoots against the defense of Nashville guard Tristen Hercules (3) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley forward Ryland Holt (3) shoots between the defense of Nashville center Tanner Bergmann (42) and guard Carson Parker (25) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Ben Freehill (4) drives to the basket against Nashville guard Tristen Hercules (3) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Bryce Barnes (21) shoots against Nashville guard Carson Parker (25) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Nathan Garard (20) eyes a rebound against Nashville guard Carson Parker (25) during the first half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Bryce Barnes (21) shoots over the reach of Nashville guard Carson Parker (25) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Ben Freehill (4) dives for a loose ball against Nashville during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley forward Ryland Holt (3) shoots under pressure from Nashville center Tanner Bergmann (42) and guard Carson Parker (25) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley forward Caleb Bleich (2) defends against Nashville guard Carson Parker (25) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Nathan Garard (20) defends against Nashville guard Bryson Bultman (11) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley forward Ryland Holt (3) dives for a high ball against Nashville guard Kelton Harre (10) during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head coach Ryan Tompkins calls out from the bench during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost the game 47-45.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley guard Nathan Garard (20), forward Lane Short (12) and guard Ben Freehill (4) walk off the court after a 47-45 loss to Nashville during the second half of an IHSA Class 2A semifinal game at Carver Arena Friday, March 8, 2019 in Peoria.
