Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, March 9, 2019 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
| Subscribe

HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel

Sat, 03/09/2019 - 4:26pm | Stephen Haas

The Cissna Park Timberwolves fall to the Providence St. Mel Knights 52-29 in the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria.

-