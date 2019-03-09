The Cissna Park Timberwolves fall to the Providence St. Mel Knights 52-29 in the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Keegan Boyle (11) carries the runner-up trophy with teammates after the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22), guard Bailey Sluis (14), guard Keegan Boyle (11), guard Conner Lober (5) and center Christian Stadeli (40) watch from the bench during the final minutes of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Conner Lober (5), guard Ian Rogers (24) and guard Bailey Sluis (14) stand on the court after a 52-29 loss to Providence St. Mel in the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park fans cheer for their team during the trophy presentation after a 52-29 loss to Providence St. Mel in the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park head coach Kevin Long comforts guard Keegan Boyle (11) on the court after a 52-29 loss to Providence St. Mel in the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park teammates hold the runner-up trophy after a 52-29 loss to Providence St. Mel in the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Providence St. Mel guard Tim Ervin II (2) celebrates on the court after his team's 52-29 win over Cissna Park in the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park fans cheer for their team during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22) hugs teammate Conner Lober on the court after the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Runner-up medals are seen on a table after the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Bailey Sluis (14) holds the runner-up trophy on the court after the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Conner Lober (5) looks for room to move under pressure from Providence St. Mel guard Tim Ervin II (2) and center Taeyon Neal (33) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Bailey Sluis (14) protects the ball from the reach of Providence St. Mel guard Tim Ervin II (2) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Christian Stadeli (40) eyes the basket against Providence St. Mel forward Avonte Thomas (32) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Christian Stadeli (40) shoots under pressure from Providence St. Mel guard Jason Mason (10) and forward Avonte Thomas (32) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22) eyes a rebound against Providence St. Mel guard Deion Jackson (13) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Julian Stadeli (35) looks for room to pass under pressure from Providence St. Mel guard Eric Jordan II (3) and forward Avonte Thomas (32) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22) drives to the basket against Providence St. Mel guard Eric Jordan II (3) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Christian Stadeli (40) looks to shoot against the defense of Providence St. Mel guard Jason Mason (10) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22) defends against Providence St. Mel guard Tyriel Nelson (15) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Julian Stadeli (35) eyes the basket during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park fans cheer for their team during a free-throw against Providence St. Mel in the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Conner Lober (5) protects the ball under pressure from Providence St. Mel guard Eric Jordan II (3) and guard Tyriel Nelson (15) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Bailey Sluis (14) shoots a 3-pointer during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Ian Rogers (24) defends against Providence St. Mel guard Eric Jordan II (3) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Ian Rogers (24) defends against Providence St. Mel guard Eric Jordan II (3) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Julian Stadeli (35) defends against a shot from Providence St. Mel guard Jason Mason (10) during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park head coach Kevin Long watches from the bench during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Keegan Boyle (11) shoots a free throw during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park head coach Kevin Long hugs guard Conner Lober (5) as he comes to the bench during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22), guard Bailey Sluis (14), guard Conner Lober (5) and guard Keegan Boyle (11) hug on the bench during the second half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Conner Lober (5) protects the ball from the reach of Providence St. Mel guard Tim Ervin II (2) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Julian Stadeli (35) looks to shoot against Providence St. Mel guard Jason Mason (10) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Providence St. Mel guard Jason Mason (10) and center Taeyon Neal (33) team up against Cissna Park center Christian Stadeli (40) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Bailey Sluis (14) tries to control the ball under pressure from Providence St. Mel guard Tyriel Nelson (15) and guard Deion Jackson (13) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Julian Stadeli (35) shoots under pressure from Providence St. Mel center Taeyon Neal (33) and guard Deion Jackson (13) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Providence St. Mel center Taeyon Neal (33) and guard Deion Jackson (13) defend against a shot from Cissna Park center Julian Stadeli (35) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22) defends against Providence St. Mel guard Samuel Herenton (24) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Conner Lober (5) shoots over Providence St. Mel guard Jason Mason (10) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Ian Rogers (24) drives to the basket against Providence St. Mel during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Brian Fehr (22) looks to pass under pressure from Providence St. Mel guard Tim Ervin II (2) and center Taeyon Neal (33) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Christian Stadeli (40) shoots against the defense of Providence St. Mel center Taeyon Neal (33) and guard Jason Mason (10) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Conner Lober (5) looks to pass away from Providence St. Mel guard Deion Jackson (13) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Christian Stadeli (40) defends against a shot from Providence St. Mel guard Tyriel Nelson (15) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park guard Bailey Sluis (14) shoots against Providence St. Mel during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park teammates huddle together before the start of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park teammates huddle together before the start of the IHSA Class 1A championship game against Providence St. Mel at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
-
HS Boys 1A Championship: Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Cissna Park center Christian Stadeli (40) shoots against the defense of Providence St. Mel center Taeyon Neal (33) during the first half of the IHSA Class 1A championship game at Carver Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Peoria. Cissna Park lost the game 52-29.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.