On The Town: 40 North Untitled Fundraiser 2019

40 North's Untitled fundraiser at the Orpheum Children's Museum on February 22, 2019. The event supports cultural programs throughout the year including the Boneyard Arts Festival and Friday Night Live.
Laura Welle, Phil Strang, Mary Welle, and Julie Welle at 40 North Untitled.
Rod and Jane Reid at 40 North Untitled.
40 North board member, Danny Stites shows off his Ferris Bueller t-shirt at 40 North's Untitled fundraiser.
Peggy Shaw and Derek Martin at 40 North Untitled.
From the left are Levi Hilliker, Ashley Hilliker, and Billy Stull at the 40 North Untitled Fundraiser.
Brian Cudiamat checks out silent auction items at 40 North's Untitled fundraiser.
Beth Watkins and John Holton came dressed for the 1980's John Hughes film theme at the 40 North Untitiled event.
Sara Metheny gets a sticker after purchasing one of the mini paintings at the 40 North Untitled fundraiser.
40 North treasurer, Terri Reifsteck (left), and D.J. for the evening Ryan Reid, dressed in the theme as characters from The Breakfast Club for the Untitled fundraiser.
Candle holders made from cassette tape cases were among the creative themed decorations at 40 North's Untitled fundraiser.
Selfies were celebrated at the 40 North Untitled fundraiser. In front are Ralph Roether and his sister Tanya Williamson with Roger Coad (second from left) and Maurey Williamson.
Artist "Brother Yeti" of Weiskamp printing makes a custom screened t-shirt at 40 North's Untitled fundraiser. The event supports cultural programs throughout the year including the Boneyard Arts Festival and Friday Night Live.
Guest arrive to the Orpheum Children's Science Museum for 40 North's Untitled fundrasier.
Phil Strang and Mary Welle at the 40 North Untitled event.
Volunteer, Janet Soesbe (right) clips barrettes to 40 North Executive Director Kelly White's hair at the start of the Untitled fundraiser held at the Orpheum Children's Science Museum. This years event theme was the John Hughes films of the 1980's.
