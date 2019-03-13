UNI vs. Central in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
HS Girl's Soccer: UNI vs. Central
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Claudia Larrison (12) and UNI's Betsy Ruckman (10) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Anna Wachter (6) and UNI's Lili Banihashem (6) and UNI's Catalin Clougherty (17) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Katherine Storsved (2) and UNI's Allie Kim (7) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Anna Wachter (6) and UNI's Macheila Anderson (16) and UNI's Maxine van der Donk (2) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Anna Wachter (6) and UNI's Lili Banihashem (6) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Katherine Storsved (2) and UNI's Betsy Ruckman (10) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Elaine Somers (15) and UNI's Dani Burgstrom (9) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Elaine Somers (15) and UNI's Betsy Ruckman (10) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Elaine Somers (15) and UNI's Dani Burgstrom (9) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's head coach Steve Whiteley in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
UNI's head coach Phil Anders in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
UNI's Betsy Ruckman (10) and Central's Kitty Rossow (4) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
UNI's Gloria Sunderland (33) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
UNI's Macheila Anderson (16) and Central's Audrey Larson (17) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Grayson Alexander (13) and UNI's Maxine van der Donk (2)in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Bella Ortiz (41) is congratulated by Central's Elaine Somers (15) after scoring a goal in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Kitty Rossow (4) and UNI's Maxine van der Donk (2) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Katelyn Swartz (10) and UNI's Macheila Anderson (16) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Claudia Larrison (12) and UNI's Betsy Ruckman (10) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's Ella Kasten (3) and UNI's Dani Burgstrom (9) and UNI's Katherine Ahlgren (18) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
UNI's Macheila Anderson (16) and Central's Naomi Gillett (28) in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Central's JV watching from the sidelines in a prep soccer game at the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
