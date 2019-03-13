Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Girl's Soccer: UNI vs. Central
Wed, 03/13/2019 - 5:36pm | Robin Scholz

UNI vs. Central in a prep soccer game at  the UI Turf Field on Stadium Drive in Champaign on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

