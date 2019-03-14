Illinois takes on Northwestern during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won the game 74-69 in overtime and will advance to play Iowa in the late game on Thursday.
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, right, smiles as he celebrates with guard Andres Feliz after scoring a basket against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, left, shoots against Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots against Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, left, and guard Ryan Greer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament against Northwestern in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, right, shoots against Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern guard Ryan Greer, left, drives to the basket past Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament against Illinois in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood talks to guard Andres Feliz during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament against Northwestern in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard Andres Feliz, center, goes up for a shot against Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, left, and forward Aaron Falzon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard Andres Feliz, center, shoots against Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines, left, and forward Aaron Falzon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard Trent Frazier, left, drives to the basket as Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, right, shoots over Northwestern forward Miller Kopp during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, left, drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Northwestern forward Aaron Falzon, right, shoots against Illinois forward Kipper Nichols during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
-
Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Photographer: Nam Y. Huh
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan, right, blocks a shot by Northwestern forward A.J. Turner during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won 74-69 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.