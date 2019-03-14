Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Big Ten Tournament: UI vs. Northwestern
Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:51am | Stephen Haas

Illinois takes on Northwestern during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Illinois won the game 74-69 in overtime and will advance to play Iowa in the late game on Thursday.

