HS Track and Field: 41st Gene Armer Invitational

Area athletes compete during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Danville's Hallee Thomas clears the bar while competing in the pole vault during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Danville's Eric Turner, left, and Dixon's Brayden Forrest clear hurdles in the 60 meter hurdles during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Salt Fork's Gracie Jessup clears a hurdle in the 60 meter hurdles during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Danville's Hallee Thomas clears a hurdle in the 60 meter hurdles during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Schlarman's Capria Brown clears a hurdle in the 60 meter hurdles during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Salt Fork's Brynlee Keeran goes up s while competing the in the high jump during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Urbana's Mike Mboyo (4730) competes in the 60 meter dash during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Tuscola's Alyssa Williams competes in the 60 meter dash during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Danville's Ameia Wilson competes in the 60 dash during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Schlarman's Capria Brown competes in the long jump during the 41st Gene Armer Invitational at the UI Armory on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
