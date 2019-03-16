Schlarman Academy seniors, who have been raising money for their senior
class trip for the past four years, decided to forgo the trip and use the
money, about $4,000, to do service projects throughout the community.
They have volunteered at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter and
WorkSource Enterprises, and plan to help out at nursing home and Habitat
for Humanity this spring.
On Friday, about a dozen seniors went to Mark Denman Elementary School in
Danville and oversaw activities for students in two Functional Life Skills
classrooms. The younger students -- who have Downs Syndrome, autism or
other disabilities and most of whom are nonverbal -- lit up when the high
school students interacted with them.
Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette
Some Schlarman Academy seniors pose with a "thank you" poster from clients at WorkSource Enterprises, which providse work and life skills to adults with developmental and physical disabilities, after the students helped out with the organization's Valentine's Day party. Seniors decided to forgo their class trip and use the $4,000 or so they have been raising for it the past four years to do service projects throughout the Danville community.
Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Schlarman Academy seniors Ana Fitzgerald and Daniel De La Hoya share a laugh with kindergartener Steven Richardson at Mark Denman Elementary School on Friday.
Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Leart Adjini, a fifth grader at Mark Denman Elementary School, smiles as Schlarman Academy senior Destiny Dye entertains him by blowing bubbles on Friday.
Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Schlarman Academy senior Sarah Craig shares a hug with Brayden Perez, a third grader at Mark Denman Elementary School on Friday.
Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Schlarman Academy seniors Sarita Kumpukal and Carrigan Gard help kindergartener Jalynn Rangel knot the ends of a blanket at Mark Denman Elementary School on Friday.
Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Blake Leonard, the science teacher and senior class sponsor at Schlarman Academy, interacts wtih Leart Adjini, a fifth grader at Mark Denman Elementary School, on Friday.
Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Cora Montergard, a kindergartner at Mark Denman Elementary School, shares a laugh with Schlarman Academy seniors, left to right, Sarah Craig, Carrigan Gard and Sarita Kumpuckal while working on a blanket on Friday. After knotting the ends, the Schlarman students played peek-a-boo with Cora and other students in the elementary school's two Functional Life Skills classes.
