Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip
Sat, 03/16/2019 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Schlarman Academy seniors, who have been raising money for their senior
class trip for the past four years, decided to forgo the trip and use the
money, about $4,000, to do service projects throughout the community.
They have volunteered at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter and
WorkSource Enterprises, and plan to help out at nursing home and Habitat
for Humanity this spring.
On Friday, about a dozen seniors went to Mark Denman Elementary School in
Danville and oversaw activities for students in two Functional Life Skills
classrooms. The younger students -- who have Downs Syndrome, autism or
other disabilities and most of whom are nonverbal -- lit up when the high
school students interacted with them.

