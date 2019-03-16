Schlarman Seniors Volunteer, Forgo Class Trip

Schlarman Academy seniors, who have been raising money for their senior

class trip for the past four years, decided to forgo the trip and use the

money, about $4,000, to do service projects throughout the community.

They have volunteered at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter and

WorkSource Enterprises, and plan to help out at nursing home and Habitat

for Humanity this spring.

On Friday, about a dozen seniors went to Mark Denman Elementary School in

Danville and oversaw activities for students in two Functional Life Skills

classrooms. The younger students -- who have Downs Syndrome, autism or

other disabilities and most of whom are nonverbal -- lit up when the high

school students interacted with them.