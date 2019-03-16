Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Sat, 03/16/2019 - 2:33pm | Rick Danzl

Illinois defeated Southern Illinois 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

