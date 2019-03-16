Illinois defeated Southern Illinois 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Jacob Campbell is mobbed by team mates after hitting a sacrifice fly-ball in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in the winning run in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Jack Yalowitz reacts after scoring a run in the second inning in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois pitcher Andy Fisher delivers in the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Michael Massey watches his solo home run ball fly in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Michael Massey rounds third base after hitting a solo home run ball fly in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Michael Massey is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run ball fly in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Cam McDonald slides into second base as Southern Illinois' Grey Epps makes a throw in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois third baseman Grant Van Scoy lans after jumping to catch a line-drive ball in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois third baseman Grant Van Scoy tracks down a ground ball in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Jacob Campbell celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly-ball in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in the winning run in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
-
UI Baseball vs. Southern Illinois
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois' Jacob Campbell celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly-ball in the bottom of the ninth inning, driving in the winning run in the first game of a doubleheader in its home opener at Illinois Field in Champaign on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
