The Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala event in Champaign at the Hilton Garden Inn on February 23, 2019.
On The Town: Campus Middle School Gala
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala event in Champaign at the Hilton Garden Inn on February 23, 2019
Music during the cocktail hour was provided by Two and A Third.
Campus Middle School for Girls founders pose for a photo during the organization's 25th Anniversary Gala. From the left are Marietta Hubler, Tami Adams, Marianne Fineberg, and Brigette Pieke.
Magician Michael Moxie entertained guests during the cocktail reception for the Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala.
Anita Ung and Andrew Weaver browse the silent auction items available at the Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala.
Bryan Johnson and Master of Ceremonies Christine Sevec-Johnson at the Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala.
A wine pull was available for guests at the Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala.
A group of Campus Middle School for Girls supporters including (standing from left) Symone Howell, Dr. Sammer Jones, Dr. Trina Wright-Dixon, Dr. Japhia Ramkumar, and Dr. Karen Flynn. Seated are Mrs. Ruth Nelson (left) and Dr. Nicole Howell (right). Dr. Howell and Dr. Jones both have daughters attending the school.
Priyanka (left) and Rohit Bhargava at the Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala. The couple have a 7th grader at the school.
Members of the Campus Middle School for Girls 25th Anniversary Gala committee included Committee Venue Chair Marli Pessin (left), Event Chair Libby Stubbers (center), and Susan Hinrichs (right).
