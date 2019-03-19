Balloon Ambassadors

Third graders in Michelle Esteppe's class at Danville's Southwest Elementary School show off the hot-air balloon designs they created in class on Monday. The class are the student ambassadors for the 2019 Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, which will be held July 12-13 at the Vermilion Regional Airport. The students' designs will be used in T-shirts, posters and other materials to market the fourth annual event. As ambassadors, the students get to help design the event's popular Kids Zone, go for a tethered balloon ride.
Greyson Laird, 8, a third grader at Southwest Elementary School, makes a fist like the one on his hot-air balloon design, called PewDiePie, after the Swedish YouTube sensation.
Viktor Kuizinas, 9, colors The Night Fury from "How to Train Your Dragon," which is featured prominently on his hot-air balloon design.
Jerall Morris, 9, shows off his hot-air balloon design, Fortnite. "All my friends like it, and it's my favorite game," he said.
Miles Nixon, 8, shows off his hot air balloon, Mr. Pizza, which features a slice of pepperoni pizza "dabbing."
At right, Viktor Kuizinas, 9, and Tyler Adam, 8, run through a checklist of features on Viktor's design for his hot-air balloon featuring The Night Fury from "How to Train Your Dragon." Tyler's balloon features Toothless, the movie's namesake character.
Kodie Barnes, 8, puts the finishing touches on his hot-air balloon, Batman.
Gabby Brown, 9, colors in the hearts on her colorful striped hot-air balloon.
Jim Anderson, co-chair of the Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, asks Annabell Wasson, 9, about her balloon design, called Rainbow Pirate Ship, in her third-grade classroom at Southwest Elementary School on Monday.
Timberly Reed, 8, colors her Winking Emoji hot-air balloon, one of three designs she made on Monday and over the weekend.
One of 9-year-old Gabby Brown's three hot-air balloon designs was a heart eyes emoji.
Emaree Miles, 9, showed off her red, white and blue balloon design. Her tip for enjoying a ride: "Wait to eat your hot dog and nachos until after the ride."
Frederick Cowen, 9, shows off his hot-air balloon called "The Colorful Smiley Face," which looks like a patchwork quilt by incorporating different colors and patterns.
Eight-year-old Nenissa Cox's hot-air balloon design features stick figures waiting in line to take a tethered balloon ride among, other things.
