Balloon Ambassadors

Third graders in Michelle Esteppe's class at Danville's Southwest Elementary School show off the hot-air balloon designs they created in class on Monday. The class are the student ambassadors for the 2019 Balloons Over Vermilion Festival, which will be held July 12-13 at the Vermilion Regional Airport. The students' designs will be used in T-shirts, posters and other materials to market the fourth annual event. As ambassadors, the students get to help design the event's popular Kids Zone, go for a tethered balloon ride.