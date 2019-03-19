Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini Softball vs. IUPUI 2019
Tue, 03/19/2019 - 9:08pm | Robin Scholz

The U of I softball home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

