The U of I softball home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illini Softball vs. IUPUI 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois Zaria Dunlap (9) heads to third base during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois dugout cheers during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Veronica Ruelius (00) trows in front he outfield during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Katie Wingerter (27) prepares to throw to first after forcing IUPUI's Delaney Thompson (11) out at 2nd during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Emily Oestreich (8) pitches during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Kiana Sherlund (6) catches a fly ball in center for the out during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Bella Loya (18) tries to catch a pop up during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Maddison Demers (24) makes the catch at second base to get IUPUI's Mandy Dallas (10) out during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois head coach Tyra Perry during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Veronica Ruelius (00) catches a fly ball in right field during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Illinois Bella Loya (18) jumps for the ball during the home opener against IUPUI at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
