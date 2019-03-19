Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Project Success Dodgeball
Tue, 03/19/2019 - 8:49pm | Robin Scholz

 Oakwood Elementary School students who are in Project Success' 21st Century Learning Center program challenged the village police officers to a game of dodgeball. At the school on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

