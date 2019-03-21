The new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center and Coach Lou and Mary Henson Gymnasium buildings are seen on the Cunningham Children's Home campus during a tour Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
-
Henson Gym and Noel Education Center
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Kendall Gill Court is seen in the new Coach Lou and Mary Henson Gymnasium at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
One of the classrooms in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
A rocking chair is seen in one of the sensory rooms in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
Students can learn how to cook, clean and do laundry in the Life and Skills Classroom in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
Darrel Nelson, housekeeping manager at Cunningham Children's Home, cleans the floor of the new cafeteria Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
A Kendall Gill bobblehead figure keeps watch over Kendall Gill Court inside the new Coach Lou and Mary Henson Gymnasium at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
The Cunningham Children's Home logo is seen at the center of the Kendall Gill Court inside the new Coach Lou and Mary Henson Gymnasium at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
Student paintings are displayed on a table in the art classroom in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
Artwork is seen on the wall inside one of the sensory rooms in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
Lee Boyer, education program assistant, works in one of the offices in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
A skylight illuminates a hallway in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
The new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center is seen at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
The Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center and the Coach Lou and Mary Henson Gymnasium are seen at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
Dancing toys line the window sill of the art classroom in the new Rosann Gelvin Noel Educational Center at Cunningham Children's Home Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Urbana.
