Illinois vs. Illinois State in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
UI Baseball vs. Illinois State 2019
Illinois Ben Troike (4) prepares to slap hands with Illinois Kellen Sarver (18) after Troike hit a home run overt he right field wall in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Jacob Campbell (9) is congratulated for being the first to score in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois State's Joe Aeilts (27) bats in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb, right, and other coaches in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Andy Fisher (38) in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Andy Fisher (38) pitches to Illinois State's Joe Aeilts (27) in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Cam McDonald (29) dives back to first in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Jacob Campbell (9) beats Illinois State's Derek Parola (16) to send use in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Ty Weber (7) in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Jack Yalowitz (3) catches a fly ball in right for the out in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Kellen Sarver (18) and Illinois State's Derek Parola (16) at first base in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Kellen Sarver (18) heads to third base in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Illinois Grant Van Scoy (27) rounds third in front of Illinois State's Joe Aeilts (27) in a NCAA baseball game at Illinois Field in Champaign on Friday, March 22, 2019.
