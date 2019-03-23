Mahomet-Seymour hosted Urbana in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday March 23, 2019.
HS Baseball: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Urbana
Urbana Jake Welbes dives back to first base in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman connects for a double in the first inning at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour's CJ McKinney delivers a pitch the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman fields a ground ball in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour's Kyle Kinney takes a throw as Urbana's Braden Rudical dives back to first base in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Urbana coach Gene Hoffman encourages one of his players in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Urbana Braden Rudicil takes a throw for the force out on Mahomet-Seymour's Dylan Gates in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Urbana pitcher Miller Calhoun delivers in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour's Kyle Kinney eyes a high pitch in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour coach Nic DiFilippo encourages one of his players in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Urbana right fielder Hayden Hartley charges a fly ball hit by Mahomet-Seymour's Rick Bohlen in the second inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Urbana right fielder Hayden Hartley rolls after catching a fly ball hit by Mahomet-Seymour's Rick Bohlen in the second inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour Nate McFall slides to third base, advancing on a sacrifice fly ball at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Mahomet-Seymour's Nate McFall is tagged by Urbana pitcher Miller Calhoun while trying to score on a passed ball in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
Urbana Zeke Brown, left, and Braden Rudicil try to catch a fly ball in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.
