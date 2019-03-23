Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, March 23, 2019 83 Today's Paper

HS Baseball: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Urbana
| Subscribe

HS Baseball: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Urbana

Sat, 03/23/2019 - 2:54pm | Rick Danzl

Mahomet-Seymour hosted Urbana in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday March 23, 2019.

-