News-Gazette's All Area Girls Basketball at the State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Front-L-R-Emily Meidel, BH/RA; Anaya Peoples, Schlarman; Chanice Willis, Central.
Back row: Capria Brown, Schlarman; Harley Barry, Tri-County; Sydney Gouard, Schlarman during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Harley Barry, Tri-County, during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Capria Brown, Schlarman, during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chanice Willis, Central,during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central Asst. Girls basketball coach Levell Mables tries his hand at the basket during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chanice Willis, Central and Central Asst. Girls basketball coach Levell Mables during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Emily Meidel, BH/RA, has her picture taken on the court during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Sydney Gouard, Capria Bown and Anaya Peoples have photos taken during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Sydney Gouard, Schlarman, during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Emely Meidel, BH/RA, during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Anaya Peoples, Schlarman, during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chanice Willis, Central, during the all area photo shoot at State Farm Center on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Danville's Erin Houpt at NG studio on Monday, March 18, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Katelyn Young Oakwood basketball all area March 14, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden Bree Trimble in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Rick Danzl
St. Joseph-Ogden Peyton Crowe in Champaign on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Keith Peoples, All-Area girls' basketball Coach of the Year in Danville on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
All Area Girls Basketball 2019
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Schlarman's Anaya Peoples, All-Area girls' basketball Player of the Year at home in Danville on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
