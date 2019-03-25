Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, March 25, 2019 83 Today's Paper

2019 Farm Leader Banquet
| Subscribe

2019 Farm Leader Banquet

Mon, 03/25/2019 - 9:08pm | Robin Scholz

The 2018 Farm Leader of the Year banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Sections (2):News, Local
-