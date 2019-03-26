Urbana vs. Westville in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
HS Softball: Urbana vs. Westville 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Urbana's Anissa Martinez (30) steals home as Westville's Maizy Lawnicki (7) waits to get he ball from her catcher in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana's Raevyn Russell (14) in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Westville's Desi Darnell (25) attempts to tag Urbana's Ezri Vesely (22) out at second. Vesely was safe. in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana's Courtney Fouke (20) in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Westville's Gada Bryant (3) fields a ground ball at short in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Westville's team in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana's Megan Rucker (4) tries to catch a fly ball in left field in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana teammates gather to congratulate Urbana's Ezri Vesely (22) on a home run in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Westville's Cheyenne Terry (19) misses a fly ball in right filed in style in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana's Raevyn Russell (14) tries to beat the throw to first and Westville's Desi Darnell (25) in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana's Megan Rucker (4) rounds third and heads home as Urbana's head coach Bill Harmon tries to stop the next runner at second in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana's Anissa Martinez (30) in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Westville's Maizy Lawnicki (7) pitches in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Urbana's head coach Bill Harmon in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Westville's head coach Andrea Morgan in a prep softball game at Westville High School on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
