Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Thu, 03/28/2019 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Members of Illinois Theatre rehearse 'Because I Am Your Queen' on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. The production by Mina Samuels, which is directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams, opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

