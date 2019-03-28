Members of Illinois Theatre rehearse 'Because I Am Your Queen' on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. The production by Mina Samuels, which is directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams, opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Lucretia Borgia played by Charlee Amacher lays on the floor during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Medea played by Jacklyn Ovassapian makes her stage entrance during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Medea (center) played by Jacklyn Ovassapian and cast during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
The cast during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Lucretia Borgia played by Charlee Amacher during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Medea played by Jacklyn Ovassapian (top) and Herminone played by Zoe Nemetz (bottom) during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Vera played by Emma L. Anderson (right) and Herminone played by Zoe Nemetz (center) during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Mary Stuart played by Rachael Fox (left) fends off Katherine played by Uche Nwansi (center) and Lisa played by Zoe Replinger (right) during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Katherine played by Uche Nwansi (left), Mary Stuart played by Rachael Fox (center), and Lisa played by Zoe Replinger (rear) during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
La Reine played by Amy Toruno (center) and cast during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Playwright Mina Samuels (left) and Director Barbara Pitts McAdams (right) watch during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Mary Stuart played by Rachael Fox (left) and La Reine played by Amy Torunoduring (right) during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
Queen Elizabeth I played by Marlene Slaughter during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
-
Illinois Theatre: 'Because I Am Your Queen'
Photographer: Bradley Leeb
La Reine played by Amy Toruno during a rehearsal of "Because I Am Your Queen" in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The production by Mina Samuels and directed by Barbara Pitts McAdams opens March 8th at 7:30PM.
Bradley Leeb for The News-Gazette
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.