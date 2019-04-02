Area Elections: 2019

From city council meetings to local bars and even a pipe shop, candidates are finding new places to wait out election results. The internet and cell phones mean they no longer have to gather in a central location such as the Brookens Center in Urbana or the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville to get results on election night.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign City Council member Tom Bruno watches the results come in at Farren's Pub & Eatery Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign City Council member Matthew Gladney talks with friends at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Danville Mayor elect Ricky Williams Jr., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen talks with friends at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen celebrates with Champaign school board member Kathy Shannon at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen looks at the election results with Patrick Pfingsten at Farren's Pub & Eatery Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign school board member Kathy Shannon talks with friends at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign school board member Amy Armstrong talks with friends at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign City council candidate Kenton Elmore at Jane Addams Book Shlop on election night in Champaign on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign School Board candidate Michael Foellmer, right, attends an on-line class while hanging out with others at the Esquire on election night in Champaign on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign City council candidate Michael LaDue at Jon's Pipe shop on election night in Champaign on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign School Board candidate Elizabeth Sotiropoulos, right, is congratulated by friend and fellow school board candidate Jennifer Enoch at the Esquire on election night in Champaign on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Danville mayoral candidate Donald Crews, left, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Danville mayoral candidate Steven Nichols and Danville Ward 1 candidate Jerry Hawker on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Danville mayoral candidate James McMahon, right, and former Danville Mayor Bob Jones own Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
