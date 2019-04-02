Area Elections: 2019

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tue, 04/02/2019 - 10:23pm | Robin Scholz

From city council meetings to local bars and even a pipe shop, candidates are finding new places to wait out election results. The internet and cell phones mean they no longer have to gather in a central location  such as the Brookens Center in Urbana or the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville to get results on election night.  

