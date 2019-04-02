Unity vs. Okaw Valley in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
HS Baseball: Unity vs. Okaw Valley
Unity's Kyle Miller (1) slides home in front of Okaw Valley's Devon Click (22) in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Lane Innes (44) throws to first in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Griffin Sullivan (16) in the dugout in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Lane Innes (44) slides into third on a delayed steal as Okaw Valley's third baseman waits for the ball in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Griffin Sullivan (16) fields a ball at 1st base in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Lane Innes (44) in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Jared Routh (5) catches a fly ball in right field in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Gunnar Bailey (7) bats in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Damian Knoll (32) in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's head coach Dan Cunningham in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Damian Knoll (32) reacts to the ball while batting in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's dugout as John Flavin (4) waits to bat in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Unity's Griffin Sullivan (16) in a prep baseball game at Unity High School in Tolono on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
