Election Day with the mayor

Photos from Election Day with Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign and Urbana.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen hands signs and balloons to campaign volunteers at her home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen talks with Garret Hill, public policy director at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, at her home early in the morning Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Chuck Feinen blows up balloons for volunteers helping his wife's campaign for re-election at their home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen poses for a family photo with her husband, Chuck, and daughters, Cate and Karlee, before voting at her polling place Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen votes with her daughters, Cate and Karlee, at her polling place Tuesday, April 2, 2019, inside Windsor Road Christian Church in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen visits a group of people at the Panera Bread on West Kirby Avenue Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Deb Frank Feinen talks with her daughters, Karlee and Cate, at the Panera Bread on West Kirby Avenue Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen talks with Champaign school board member Amy Armstrong, Champaign City Council member Vanna Pianfetti, and Garret Hill, public policy director at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, at her home Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Champaign City Council member Will Kyles, Garret Hill, public policy director at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, and Mayor Deb Frank Feinen canvass in a neighborhood in Champaign's fifth district Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen and Champaign City Council member Will Kyles canvass in a neighborhood in Champaign's fifth district Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen stops to talk with Charlie Rubarts and his dog, Marlie, while canvassing in a neighborhood in Champaign's fifth district Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen answers questions while talking with a group of journalism students outside of the Illini Union on the Main Quad Tuesday, April 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen answers questions while talking with a group of journalism students outside of the Illini Union on the Main Quad Tuesday, April 2, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen gets a hug from Patrick Pfingsten at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen hugs her daughter, Cate, at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen visits with friends at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen takes a selfie with Champaign City Council member Clarissa Fourman at Farren's Pub & Eatery as election results come in Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen uses her phone to help someone look up their polling place while visiting with people at the Panera Bread on West Kirby Avenue Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen canvasses in a neighborhood in Champaign's fifth district Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Mayor Deb Frank Feinen's special Mayor license plate is seen on her vehicle Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Champaign.
