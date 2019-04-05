Illinois vs. Minnesota in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
UI Softball vs. Minnesota 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois Katie Wingerter (27) gets caught in a run down between first and second base, and tries to avoid a tag by Minnesota's Makenna Partain (3) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Taylor Edwards (12) and Illinois Bella Loya (18) listen to Illinois head coach Tyra Perry in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Carly Thomas (25) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Maddison Demers (24) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Taylor Edwards (12) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Bella Loya (18) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois players gather on the mound in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Hannah Sasaki (39) prepares to run as the pitch is released in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Akilah Mouzon (4) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois pitching coach Lance McMahon calls pitches from the dugout in a Big10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Zaria Dunlap (9) leads off of second base in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Hannah Sasaki (39) gets a face full of dirt as she tries too slide into second base in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Danielle Davis (20) and Illinois Stephanie Abello (77) chant in the dugout in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois head coach Tyra Perry makes a change in her lineup with the home plate umpire in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Kailee Powell (5) signals to the first base coach in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Kailee Powell (5) dives back to first base as Minnesota's Hope Brandner (9) tries to scoop the ball at first base in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Annie Fleming (99) gets the tag on Minnesota's Emma Burns (5) at third base for the out in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Taylor Edwards (12) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Katie Wingerter (27) prepares two catch the ball at second base in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Akilah Mouzon (4) pitches as Minnesota's Carlie Brandt (4) prepares to leave first base in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Taylor Edwards (12) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Taylor Edwards (12) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Illinois Taylor Edwards (12) in a Big 10 softball game at Eichelberger Field on UI campus in Urbana on Friday, April 5, 2019.
