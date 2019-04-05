Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Unit 4's reunification drill
Fri, 04/05/2019 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

South Side students and families took part in Unit 4's reunification drill on Tuesday April, 2, 2019. Students from the Champaign school were dismissed at noon, loaded onto busses and shipped over to State Farm Center where they waited inside for family members to them pick them up, just like in a real emergency.

 

 

