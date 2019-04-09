South Side students and families took part in Unit 4's reunification drill on Tuesday April, 2, 2019. Students from the Champaign school were dismissed at noon, loaded onto busses and shipped over to State Farm Center where they waited inside for family members to them pick them up, just like in a real emergency.
Unit 4's reunification drill
Photographer: Rick Danzl
South Side students exit a bus at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
South Side students line up during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Nancy Lorey directs students during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
South Side first graders front l-r Mary Ella Blakeman, Jetta May Barcus, and Shaniah Ash, and Owen Ralph and Sawyer Sampson, wait to be picked up during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
South Side family members check in to pick up students during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
South Side fourth-grader Jaylen Campbell waits to be picked up during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
South Side family members arrive to pick up students during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
South Side second-grader Emma Ambrose is escorted by Unit 4's Orlando Thomas to be picked up at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Ivory Grant walks out with her fourth-grade son Darien Golliday during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Keely Ashman hugs her son Miles, South Side first-grader, and daughter Cora third-grader, as the are reunited during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
South Side third-grader Quentin Roundtree waves to friends as he is about to leave during Unit 4's reunification drill at State Farm Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
