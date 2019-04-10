Ebertfest 2019: Day 1

The opening reception at the University of Illinois president's house and at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Actress' Gina Gershon, right, and Jennifer Tilly as they wait in their seats for the start of the movie at the opening of Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Chaz Ebert speaks with the media at the Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Creamy Tarragon Lobster Profite Roll at The Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Roger Miller of the Alloy Orchestra takes a break outside to cool off at the Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
University Of Illinois President Timothy Killeen at the Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
University Of Illinois President Timothy Killeen at the Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones at the Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
L-R-University Of Illinois President Timothy Killeen, his wife Roberta Johnson and Festival Director Nate Kohn at the Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
University of Illinois President Tim Killeen waits for the start of the movie at Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Polish actress Maja Komorowska and grandson and interpreter Jerzy Tyszkiewicz at the Ebertfest gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Actress Jennifer Tilly arrives at the Ebertfest Gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Actress' Jennifer Tilly, right, and Gina Gershon in the lobby of the Virginia theatre at the Ebertfest in Champaign on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Actress Jennifer Tilly poses for a photo being taken by film critic Chuck Koplinsky as she arrives at the Ebertfest Gala at University of Illinois president's house in Urbana on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
