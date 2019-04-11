Ebertfest 2019: Day 2

Photos from the second day of Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre and the Hyatt Place Hotel Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Champaign.
Actress Jennifer Tilly, left, and actress Gina Gershon, center, talk with film director Stephen Apkon, right, during the panel discussion Women in Cinema Hollywood or independent, does it make a difference? Moderated by Chaz Ebert at Hyatt Place Hotel in Champaign on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Actress Jennifer Tilly, left, and actress Gina Gershon, right, during the panel discussion Women in Cinema Hollywood or independent, does it make a difference? Moderated by Chaz Ebert at Hyatt Place Hotel in Champaign on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Chaz Ebert speaks during the panel discussion Women in Cinema Hollywood or independent, does it make a difference? Moderated by Chaz Ebert at Hyatt Place Hotel in Champaign on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Chaz Ebert speaks before the start of "Coeur Fidele" during day two of the 21st annual Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Champaign.
Michael Phillips, film critic at the Chicago Tribune, speaks before the start of "Coeur Fidele" during day two of the 21st annual Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Champaign.
Terry Donahue, one of the members of Alloy Orchestra, plays junk percussion during a live accompaniment to the silent film "Coeur Fidele" during day two of the 21st annual Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Champaign.
Alloy Orchestra's Roger Miller, left, Terry Donahue, center, and Ken Winokur perform a live accompaniment to the silent film "Coeur Fidele" during day two of the 21st annual Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Champaign.
Michael Phillips, film critic at the Chicago Tribune, speaks before the start of "Coeur Fidele" during day two of the 21st annual Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Champaign.
