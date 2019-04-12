HS Girls Track: Unity Invitational

The Unity Invitational girls track and field meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
St. Thomas More's NaKaya Hughes in the high jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Schlarman's Capria Brown in the long jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Salt Fork's Brynlee Keeran in the long jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Tuscola's McKinlee Miller in the long jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Paxton-Buckley Loda's Katelyn Crabb in the long jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
GCMS's Clair Retherford in the shot put at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Unity's Aliyal McDaniel in the shot put at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Oakwood's Katelyn Young watches her throw in the shot put at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Emma Graham in the shot put at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Westville's Jasman Severado in the shot put at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Rantoul's Mye'Joi Williams in the shot put at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Karli Dean of Tuscola in the discus at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Monticello's Emelia Ness, Salt Fork's Gracie Jessup and Schlarman's Capria Brown in the 100 High Hurdles at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Blanket sharing was common at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Maclayne Taylor, left, and Monticello's Mattie Lieb in the 100 Meter Dash at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Maclayne Taylor, left, and Monticello's Mattie Lieb in the 100 Meter Dash at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Clinton's Payne Turney in the 800 Meter run at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Fran Hendrickson at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Payton Vallee of St. Joseph-Ogden in the discus at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Cloe Clark of Monticello in the discus at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Lexie Fisher of Monticello in the triple jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Tuscola's Lane Cummings in the high jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Tuscola's Carlie Seip in the high jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Rantoul's Tanaya Young in the long jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Salt fork's Gracie Jessup in the long jump at the Unity Invitational girl's track meet at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, April 12, 2019.
