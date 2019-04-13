The University of Illinois hosted their first spring football game since 2015 and first of Lovie Smith's tenure at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
DL Bobby Roundtree signs a poster for 4-year-old Cohen Gibbs, Decatur, during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
RB Kenyon Sims tries to get around DL Jamal Woods during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois RB Kenyon Sims (22) looses the ball near the goal line during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
University of Illinois players stretch before the Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
RB Jakari Norwood breaks in the clear for a TD run during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lovie Smith watches from the sideline during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LB Dele Harding during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
DL Tymir Oliver eyes the offense during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
DL Tymir Oliver chases QB M.J. Rivers II during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
QB Matt Robinson looks fort throw while be chased by LB Marc Mondesir during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
DB Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for WR Caleb Reams (13) during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
LB Alec McEachern breaks up a pass intended for WR Carlos Sandy (11) during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
TE Luke Ford tires to get around LB Delano Ware during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
QB Cam Miller throws a pass during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lovie Smith during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Fans during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Members of the band perform during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Ricky Smalling stretches for a pass near DB Nate Hobbs during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
QB M.J. Rivers II looks for running room during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
QB Coran Taylor is hit by LB Alec McEachern during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
OL Verdis Brown (52) blocks Deon Pate during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
WR Kendall Smith eyes a pass in front of DB Ron Hardge III during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
WR Kendall Smith tries to escape from DB Tailon Leitzsey during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
QB Coran Taylor looks downfield during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
DB Nate Hobbs (8) returns an interception for a TD during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
DB Nate Hobbs (8) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception for a TD during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
QB Matt Robinson looks to pitch the ball near LB Marc Mondesir during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
RB Reggie Corbin rolls on the turf after suffering an injury during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
PK Caleb Griffin watches his 47-yard field goal during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
