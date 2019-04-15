The 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Ayo Dosunmu, left, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili receive the Most Outstanding Player award during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Ayo Dosunmu during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
The Illini basketball team during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Andres Feliz accepts the Ralf Woods Free Throw award during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Aaron Jordan juggles his Kenny Battle Leadership Award and Orange Krush Three-Point Shooting Award during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Andres Feliz grins at AD Josh Whitman after receiving the Matto Award during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Ayo Dosunmu, left, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili shake hands after both receive the Most Outstanding Player award during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Brad Underwood during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Brad Underwood speaks during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Brian Barnhart opens the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Tyler Underwood during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Trent Frazier during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Kiwanis president Gail L. Broadie speaks during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
AD Josh Whitman during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Coach Brad Underwood holds the Managers National Champions trophy during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Aaron Jordan during the 97th annual Kiwanis Basketball Banquet for the University of Illinois men's team at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign on Monday, April 15, 2019.
