HS Baseball: STM vs. Rantoul

Rantoul vs. St. Thomas More in a prep game at Wasbash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Rantoul's Hunter Hoffman (9) dives back to first base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Rantoul's Hunter Hoffman (9)strides out for first base as St. Thomas More's Noah Eyman (12) waits for the throw in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Rantoul's Eli Remington (14) gets hit by a pitch in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Will Moore (17) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Blake Staab (10) and Rantoul's Eli Remington (14) at second in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Dawson Magrini (11) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Will Hoerner (9) heads to third in front of Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (10) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Will Hoerner (9) and Rantoul's Nolan Riddle (3) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Blake Staab (10) is tagged by Rantoul's Nolan Riddle (3) in a rundown between first and second base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's head coach Scott Runyan talks to his infield in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Blake Staab (10) and Rantoul's William Wake (15) at second base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Will Hoerner (9) pitches in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Rantoul's Adam Crites (1) pitches in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Rantoul's Hayden Cargo (10) in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Dawson Magrini (11) matches fly ball over the fence in center field in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
St. Thomas More's Blake Staab (10) and Rantoul's William Wake (15) at second base in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Rantoul's head coach Jon Donovan in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Rantoul's Hunter Hoffman (9) bunts in a prep baseball game at Wabash Park in Rantoul on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
