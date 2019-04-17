Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 83 Today's Paper

UI Softball vs. SIU-E 2019
| Subscribe

UI Softball vs. SIU-E 2019

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 2:06pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois takes on Southern Illinois University-Evansville in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

-