Illinois competes in the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center on Friday, April 19, 2019.
NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships 2019: Day One
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Michael Paradise reacts to his winning pommel horse routine during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois' Ross Thompson soars high above the high bar during his routine during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Sebastian Quiana on the parallel bars during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illini fans during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illini fans during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illini fans during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illini pommel horse competitors gather under a Block I in the tunnel during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Johnny Jacobson on the parallel bars during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Sebastian Quiana on the high bar during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Men's Head Coach Justin Spring, right, and
Associate Head Coach Daniel Ribeiro during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Michael Fletcher following his routine on the high bar during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Hamish Carter on the high bar during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illini cheer on team mates during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Alex Diab during the floor exercise during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Michael Paradise performs his winning pommel horse routine during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Michael Paradise reacts his winning pommel horse routine during the NCAA men's gymnastics championships at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, April 19, 2019.
