UI Softball vs. Michigan 2019

Illinois vs. Michigan in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Katie Wingerter (27) hurdles Illinois Avrey Steiner (22) as they and Illinois Kiana Sherlund (6) go after ball in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Sydney Sickels (21) pitches in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Katie Wingerter (27) in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Sydney Sickels (21) and Illinois head coach Tyra Perry chat in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois head coach Tyra Perry in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Fans watch from over the right field wall in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Avrey Steiner (22) covering first base on a bunt in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Carly Thomas (25) in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Michigan's head coach Carol Hutchins argues with the umpires in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Kailee Powell (5) in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Kiana Sherlund (6) in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Avrey Steiner (22) tosses the ball to Illinois Kailee Powell (5) at first base in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois Carly Thomas (25) in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Illinois' bullpen cheers in a NCAA softball game at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Friday, April 19, 2019.
