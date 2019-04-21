Big Deals in Small Towns: Bismarck

The fourth in a series, we take a glimpse at what's happening in Bismarck.
-
The water tower in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
The welcome to Bismarck sign on the east side of the town on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
Stewart Grain Co. Inc., in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
The CSX railroad tracks in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
The original front door and photos from the Farmers and Merchant Bank (that is now the The Newell Township Historical Society building) in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School student Phillip Howie works on a computer at the school in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
Photos of early graduating classes from Bismarck High School on display at the Newell Township Historical Society building in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
Photos of the first graduating class from Bismarck High School on display at the Newell Township Historical Society building in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
Part of a teller's cage from the Farmers and Merchant Bank and photos on display at the the Newell Township Historical Society building in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
A plaque salvaged from the Bismarck Consolidated Grade School on display at the Newell Township Historical Society building in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
The Newell Township Historical Society building in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
-
A mural on the wall of Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
Students during a PE class at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School gym in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
Signs on the wall of Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School gym in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
-
FFA jackets hang in a classroom at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School in Bismarck on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
