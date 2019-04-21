Photos from a tour of Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
St. Matthew Lutheran's Sola Gratia Farm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Pepper seedlings are seen in the greenhouse at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
An assortment of cabbages are seen growing in a cold frame at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Plants are seen in the hoop house at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Plants are seen in the hoop house at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Farm Manager John Williams drives a tractor through the fields at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A dry erase board at Sola Gratia Farm shows tasks for the week and a hopeful message of dry weather from Farm Manager John Williams Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Workers plant onions in one of the fields at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Farm Manager John Williams holds vetch, a cover crop used to provide nutrients and prevent runoff, at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Workers plant onions in one of the fields at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Pepper seedlings are seen in the greenhouse at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Director Traci Barkley talks about the greenhouse at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Plants are seen in the hoop house at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Farm Manager John Williams drives a tractor through the fields at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Director Traci Barkley and Farm Manager John Williams talk about the soil in one of the fields at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
A line between unprepared and prepared soil is seen in a field at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
Farm Manager John Williams checks the soil in one of the fields at Sola Gratia Farm Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Urbana.
