On The Town: C-U Schools Foundation Alumni Recognition Gala

The Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala event at the I Hotel in Champaign on March 30, 2019
Champaign Centennial Goal Getter, Javandrea Johnson (left), with his mentor Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni honoree Seon Williams.
Centennial High School Student, Juliann Xu, meets Distinguished Alumni Jennifer Dillavou (Centennial class of 1977) at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala.
The 2019 Distinguished Alumni Honorees stand for a photograph. From the left are Matthew Allender (Central HS 1996), Betsy Hendrick (Champaign HS 1957), Jennifer Dillavou (Centennial HS 1977), Seon Williams (Urbana HS 1987), and Chung Hung Lee (Urbana HS 1969).
Tom Dillavou (left), past honoree David Neuman, and 2019 honoree Jennifer Dillavou at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala.
Centennial High School alumni at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala, supporting Jennifer Dillavou (second from left) who was recognized as 2019 honoree at the event. From the left are Jan Buerkett, Dennis Buerkett, Dillavou, Tim Battershell, Peggy Currid, Rebecca McBride, Kim Ignaziak, and Laura Adams.
Members of the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Board at the Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala. From the left are Dennis Donaldson, Dr. Susan Zola, Dr. Kayla Banks, Ashley Dye, Kelly Hill, Dr. Gioconda Guerra Perez, Matt Kelly, Andrea Reudi, Dr. Deserai Miller, Gayle Jeffries, Dr. Evangeline Pianfetti, and Dr. C. Pius Weibel.
The Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala event committee were (from the left) Prue Runkle, Angi Franklin, Dennis Donaldson, Patricia Dessen, Kelly Hill, Dr. C. Pius Weibel, and Michelle Gonzales.
Local Hero award recipient, Betsy Hendrick (left), visits with friend Nancy Nash at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala.
Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation staff stop for a photo before the start of the Distinguished Alumni Gala. From the left are Program Officer Patricia Dessen, Executive Director Kelly Hill, and Associate Executive Director Linda Prom.
Distinguished Alumni Honoree Matthew Allender (Central High School Class of 1996) with his wife, Alison Allender and their children Abigail (9) and Cameron (14) at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala.
Local Business Community Impact Award recipient Seon Williams (left), Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, and Williams' fiance', Tonya Johnson (right). Williams is a 1987 graduate of Urbana High School.
A group from Champaign Unit for gather for a photo at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala. From the left are Jessica Hines (Jefferson Middle School), Julie Norcross (Kenwood Elementary School), Jennifer Currey and John Currey (Central High School), Dr. Susan Zola Unit 4 Superintendent, Marian Wyatt (Centennial High School), and Nick Schulze (Central High School).
Amanda Patton (left) and Roline Brumfield at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala.
A group of area high school students at the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala. From the left are John Mulanda (Urbana), Julianna Xu (Centennial), Esther Lugano (Urbana), Makayla Gonzales (Urbana), Michael Tessene (Urbana), and Max Ando (Urbana).
Distinguished Alumni Honoree Chung Hun Lee arrives at the I Hotel with his family for the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Recognition Gala.
Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation volunteer, Michelle Gonzales with Local Hero Award recipient, Betsy Hendrick. Hendrick is a Champaign High School alumnus, class of 1957.
