Centennial vs. Central in a tennis match at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Jared Thomas during a tennis match vs. Central at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's KJ Munroe during a tennis match vs. Centennial at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Nick Gunn during a tennis match vs. Centennial at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Gus Rossow during a tennis match vs. Centennial at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Thomas Scaggs during a tennis match vs. Central at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Will Shinew during a tennis match vs. Centennial at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Gunveer Singh during a tennis match vs. Central at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
-
HS Boy's Tennis: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Will Thomas during a tennis match vs. Central at Lindsay Courts in Champaign on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.