Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
| Subscribe

HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial

Tue, 04/23/2019 - 3:51pm | Robin Scholz

Central vs. Centennial in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in  Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. 

-