Central vs. Centennial in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Olivia DeVries (5) and Centennial's Katie Bell (21) celebrate DeVries goal in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Abigail Good (22) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Olivia DeVries (5) and Central's Audrey Larson (17) collide in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Katie Bell (21) and Central's Kitty Rossow (4) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Liz Coats (16) and Central's Ella Kasten (3) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Katie Bell (21) and Central's Katelyn Swartz (10) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Naomi Gillett (28) and Centennial's Cassidy Strode (14) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Anna Wachter (6) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Katie Bell (21) hugs Centennial's Julia Arwari (17) after Bell scored in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fans in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Grayson Alexander (13) and Centennial's Liz Coats (16) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Taylor Davis (12) and Central's Elaine Somers (15) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Margaret Rodgers (34) and Centennial's Amy Paul (3) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's head coach Steve Whiteley in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's head coach Tony Millard in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Abigail Good (22) and Central's Elaine Somers (15) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Kinsley Stillman (1) stops a ball at the goal in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Cassidy Strode (14) and Central's Claudia Larrison (12) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Jordan DeLuce stops a ball in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Central's Claudia Larrison (12) and Centennial's Claire Sherrick (8) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Olivia DeVries (5) and Central's Audrey Larson (17) in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
-
HS Girls Soccer: Central vs. Centennial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Liz Coats (16) ends up in the net with the ball after Central's Ella Kasten (3) scores in a prep soccer game at Franklin Field in Champaign on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.