Lyric Theatre Illinois presents the music and lyrics George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin's "Crazy For You" at Krannert Center, opening Thursday, April 25, 2019
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
The cast takes a bow during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Irene Roth played by Logan Piker and Lank Hawkins played by Cameron Young during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Bobby Child played by Owen Connor Stout gets slapped by Polly Baker played by Colleen Bruton while Bela Zangler played by Fabian Guerrero watches during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Bobby Child played by Owen Connor Stout in disguise reads a note from his mother during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Polly Baker played by Colleen Bruton and Bobby Child played by Owen Connor Stout during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Polly Baker played by Colleen Bruton and Bela Zangler played by Fabian Guerrero during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Bobby Child played by Owen Connor Stout during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Bobby Child played by Owen Connor Stout with the Follies Girls during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre
Polly Baker played by Colleen Bruton during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Bobby Child played by Owen Connor Stout and Polly Baker played by Colleen Bruton put aside their differences during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Mingo played by Isiah Asplund and Tess played by Anna Benoit during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
-
Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Crazy For You
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Wyatt played by Nick Hittle and Harry played by Jon Faw leap from a table during a rehearsal of Crazy for You in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center f in Urbana on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.