Photos from the Annual Christie Clinic 5K race, part of the Illinois Marathon, on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Benjamin Williams, left, takes a selfie at the finish as Matt Skovran watches in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The start of the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The start of the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
John Kellum in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Zachary Fishman in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Kyle Hammel, front, and Julio Angrave in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Caleb Mathias in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Gus Kasten is congratulated at he finish by his mother Becky Kasten in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Marcus Weyer, center, and Avery Gibson in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Evan Neilson was the first sousaphone to cross the finish in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Maddie Ley in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ivan Fink in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nishant Sheikh, right, toasts the finish as Dante Freund celebrates in his own way in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Siva Nalla in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
the first stroller to cross the finish ine in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
JAMES RANKIN in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Julie Weeke, left, and Zoe Goodreau in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jimmy Paden in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tammy Seraphin and Bryant Seraphin, right, and Lacey Kingery and Waylon Kingery in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tony Zurkammer, left, and Tracy Welch in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Gwendoline Balto and Richard Gutierrez hug after Balto rang the bell in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Male winner Evan Patel in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The first wave pauses for the Start Spangled Banner in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Race codirector's Jan Seeley, left, and Mike Lindemann meet before the start of the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Megan Paluska of Urbana makes her way to the start of race with minutes to spare in the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nancy Pitsch, left, gets a big hug from Kristen Dixon who she hasn't seen in over 20 years before the start of the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019. The two were standing next to each other on the sidelines and while chatting realized they were both from Sterling, and Pitsch was the mother of Dixon's friends.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Cell phones are set to record the start of the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
-
Annual Christie Clinic 5K 2019
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The start of the 5K race of the Christie Clinic Marathon on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.